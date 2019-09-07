In what was expected to be a close contest between these in-state rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) blew out the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1) by a score of 42-0. Questions swirled about how Ohio State would fix their offensive lull or how the defense would respond to their dominant performance, and every unit of the team came out firing on all cylinders in this blowout. Here’s what we learned after this out-of-conference matchup.

1. The elite rushing defense is here to stay for Ohio State.

After holding Florida Atlantic to only 22 yards on the ground, it was a question how the defense would respond with week with a much more efficient rusher in the Bearcat’s Michael Warren II coming into Ohio Stadium. After Saturday’s performance against Cincinnati, there should be no more questions about how Ohio State’s run defense will perform this season. En route to the Buckeyes’ first shutout since a 56-0 thrashing of Rutgers in 2017, the Ohio State defense only allowed 107 yards on the ground in total, and limited Warren to 15 yards on 10 carries. The defense closed off any holes the line was creating and met the Bearcats at the line on almost every rushing attempt, with many of Cincinnati’s rushing yards coming on quarterback scrambles. This improved play from the run defense can be attributed to the simple new mindset the defense is playing with; play hard, play faster and get to the ball. While it remains to be seen how the defense will play out the rest of the season, the positive results from the first couple games have shown definitive improvement for the rushing defense.

2. Justin Fields continues to build on his impressive debut.

Justin Fields commands the offense. (Scott Stuart)

In his second start for Ohio State, Justin Fields went up against a much better defense, statistically speaking, than the Florida Atlantic team he faced last week. Despite the improved competition, Fields turned in a better performance this week that expanded on the flashy abilities he showed in his debut. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 224 yards and threw for two touchdowns. On the ground, he added 42 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for four total touchdowns. Nine touchdowns in his first two games as a starter ties Dwayne Haskins for the most in a starter’s first two games in their Ohio State career. In terms of protections and reads, Fields was more accurate and kept himself upright more often against Cincinnati, and he was more willing to throw the ball away. These are some of the improvements that he and Ryan Day said he needed to make after Florida Atlantic, and Fields responded with an impressive week two outing that further shows his potential for this season.

3. This is a dominant Ohio State special teams unit.

The special teams unit for Ohio State has been a constant for the last few seasons, and it appears that this season will be no different for the Buckeyes. Pinning Cincinnati inside the five, almost taking touchdowns to the house, blocking field goals, the Ohio State special teams unit did everything on Saturday. While the offense and the defense eventually took this game over, the special teams unit blocked an early field goal attempt by the Bearcats to ensure the eventual shutout. The offense also didn’t get started until the special teams pinned Cincinnati at their own one-yard line and got the ball back with good field position, so the special teams unit had a significant impact early on and this one. The only missing ingredient is a punt or kickoff return, but it’s a matter of when, not if, with the way Demario McCall has been handling the ball on returns. He has almost broken off a couple of touchdowns, so Matt Barnes is certainly pleased with the way the special teams unit has performed through the first two games of the season, and as the year moves on, they’ll only get better.

4. Binjimen Victor may finally be coming through.