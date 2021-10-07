Sawyer, Tuimoloau and Williams lead new wave on Ohio State defensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson has recruited and developed some of the greatest defensive linemen in Buckeyes history.

Names like Nick Bosa and Chase Young fill Johnson’s resume, but he’s hardly ever had two aces on the edge at the same time — crossing paths for three games in 2018 before an injury cut Bosa’s season short.

Now, Johnson may have his next elite edge attack in the form of former five-star freshmen J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

“Jack is a quick, very explosive player. J.T. is just the opposite; explosive, quick and powerful. He can play on top of the end and in the six-technique and knock the line of scrimmage back,” Johnson said Aug. 17. “Jack is a finesse guy. He’s going to find a way to beat you and he’s a highly-competitive guy.”

Although both are going through their first season in the Ohio State program, Johnson and head coach Ryan Day have shown trust in the duo, evident through the amount of time both have spent on the field.

Sawyer has played in 94 snaps to this point in the season, including a season-high 37 against Akron, while Tuimoloau has racked up 146 snaps thus far this year.

“I think that those young guys have a lot on their plate. They have had to play a lot. It’s kind of baptism by fire and they have brought it every day,” Day said. “Between Tyleik [Williams] and Jack and J.T. and those guys, I give them credit as young guys for stepping in and taking that on.”



