BuckeyeGrove - Quinn Ewers wastes little time, commits to Ohio State

Quinn Ewers wastes little time, commits to Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to dominate both on the football field and on the recruiting trail.
After beginning the season with a perfect 3-0 start, Ryan Day's program landed former Texas Longhorns pledge Quinn Ewers. Ewers is labeled as a five-star prospect in next year's class and the top-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals.
Seeing five-stars decommit so early after making their initial decisions does not occur frequently in the world of recruiting. That especially is true when the decommitment is quickly followed by a commitment to another school a day later.
Either way, Ohio State has added the top signal caller in the 2022 cycle, and is in the early stages of building a class for the ages. With Ewers now on board, the Buckeyes hold commitments from the No. 4 (CJ Hicks), No. 6 (Ewers), No. 16 (Gabe Powers) and No. 21 (Dasan McCullough) overall players in the country.
Throw in commits from Rivals250 members Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola, as well as Peach State native Bennett Christian, and Ohio State has the top 2022 class with an outstanding 1,215 total points. The average star rating for their commits is now 4.14 as well.
Switching back over to Ewers, we will have a full analysis of his skill set and what this means for the Buckeyes shortly. In the meantime, check out what Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman had to say about the Texas-based signal caller back in August.
"Ewers was a quarterback built inside a lab," Spiegelman wrote. "He possesses excellent size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds), massive arm strength, a quick delivery and is deceptively athletic to extend plays or take off running.
"Ewers is especially accurate, throws with great anticipation, can balance zip with touch and - most importantly - is a fantastic decision-maker. In his first season at the helm of Southlake Carroll, Ewers passed for more than 4,000 yards, accounted for 45 touchdowns compared to three interceptions, and led his team to a 13-1 record deep into the playoffs."
Today's commitment from Ewers is also yet another example of Ohio State having success in Texas. They currently hold a commitment from five-star OG Donovan Jackson, and have signed Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ryan Watts over the previous two cycles.
The Lone Star State is filled with immense talent on a yearly basis, and the Buckeyes establishing a stronghold there is paying dividends for the program. Ewers committing could also lead to him convincing fellow Texas prospects Caleb Burton, Kam Dewbery, Keithian Alexanders and/or others to join him at the next level.
This is a big get for Day and company, which is poised to potentially put together back-to-back No. 1 classes.
