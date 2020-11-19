BuckeyeGrove - Quinn Ewers wastes little time, commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to dominate both on the football field and on the recruiting trail.

After beginning the season with a perfect 3-0 start, Ryan Day's program landed former Texas Longhorns pledge Quinn Ewers. Ewers is labeled as a five-star prospect in next year's class and the top-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals.

Seeing five-stars decommit so early after making their initial decisions does not occur frequently in the world of recruiting. That especially is true when the decommitment is quickly followed by a commitment to another school a day later.

Either way, Ohio State has added the top signal caller in the 2022 cycle, and is in the early stages of building a class for the ages. With Ewers now on board, the Buckeyes hold commitments from the No. 4 (CJ Hicks), No. 6 (Ewers), No. 16 (Gabe Powers) and No. 21 (Dasan McCullough) overall players in the country.

Throw in commits from Rivals250 members Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola, as well as Peach State native Bennett Christian, and Ohio State has the top 2022 class with an outstanding 1,215 total points. The average star rating for their commits is now 4.14 as well.