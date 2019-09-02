Pulse Check: Ohio State 2020 defensive recruiting
A look at The Ohio State Buckeyes 2020 recruiting class for defensive prospects just about three months away from the Early Signing Period
Ohio State has 22 commitments in their recruiting class of 2020, a group that is currently ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals.
While the Buckeyes have done a great job thus far, there are still about a handful of spots that need to be filled, and some position groups that needed to be focused on by the staff over the next three months, before the Early Signing Period in December.
Last week, BuckeyeGrove took a look at where things stand in regards to prospects that Ohio State is recruiting on offense for 2020. Today, we take a look at the defensive side of the ball, and what the program may look to do in finishing the recruiting cycle strong when it comes to the "Silver Bullets".
THE NUMBERS: There was some confusion with a new NCAA rule earlier in the cycle at Ohio State, and at one point compliance interpreted the legislation to mean that the Buckeyes could only take 25 players in this class. Apparently that is not the case, and OSU can definitely go higher than that. How much higher will they go? That is still to be determined, but it's definitely possible to see this class be at 27 or 28 members when it's all said and done. That means potentially at least five or six more prospects can be signed by Ryan Day and staff this cycle, and possibly up to seven, should K/P Jake Seibert pay his own way for the first semester or year.
