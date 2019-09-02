Ohio State has 22 commitments in their recruiting class of 2020, a group that is currently ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals.

While the Buckeyes have done a great job thus far, there are still about a handful of spots that need to be filled, and some position groups that needed to be focused on by the staff over the next three months, before the Early Signing Period in December.

Last week, BuckeyeGrove took a look at where things stand in regards to prospects that Ohio State is recruiting on offense for 2020. Today, we take a look at the defensive side of the ball, and what the program may look to do in finishing the recruiting cycle strong when it comes to the "Silver Bullets".