Ohio State has 22 commitments in their recruiting class of 2020, a group that is currently ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals.

While the Buckeyes have done a great job thus far, there are still about a handful of spots that need to be filled, and some position groups that needed to be focused on by the staff over the next three months, before the Early Signing Period in December.

Today, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at the current state of Ohio State's 2020 class, starting with the offensive position groups, as well as what to look for over the next three months before most prospects sign their letters of intent.