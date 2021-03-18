BuckeyeGrove - PREVIEW: Ohio State travels to Rutgers for three-game, Sat.-Mon. series

PREVIEW: Ohio State travels to Rutgers for three-game, Sat.-Mon. series
On the road again.
A brief week of practice in Columbus precedes the first true-road conference weekend coming up for the Ohio State baseball team. The Buckeyes split both two-game mini series against Iowa and Nebraska in Minneapolis, moving their record to 5-3 and into a three-way tie for third in the Big Ten standings.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights - who sit 4-4 and tied for fourth in the conference - will host the scarlet and gray ballplayers for three games this weekend, which will begin Saturday through Monday after pending weather moved the series back one day, according to @OhioStateBASE on Twitter. All three games will begin at 1 p.m.
Head coach Greg Beals said in Monday’s notebook that his biggest takeaway from the first couple weekends on the diamond was the belief factor vested in his team. Despite losing both games of last Friday’s doubleheader, the Buckeyes didn’t allow the setback to worsen as they won their next two games behind improved pitching from junior right-handers Jack Neely and Will Pfennig.
Ohio State will likely need continued strong outings from its pitching staff as Rutgers has scored 58 runs through its eight ballgames this season, tied for most in the Big Ten.
“Ton of confidence in those guys, that’s the depth of our pitching staff,” Beals said Sunday. “It’s exciting that we have that. That’s gonna keep everybody driving and competing throughout the week as well.”
RELATED: Will Pfennig carving own path on Ohio State's mound
|Player
|Year-position
|Statistics
|Accolades
|
Chris Brito
|
RSSO-3B
|
.433 BA (5th-best B1G), 6 HR (T1-best B1G)
|
Named to Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week 3/12-3/14
|
Danny DiGeorgio
|
5SR-SS
|
.250 BA, 3 HR, 10 RBI
|
Captain in 2020; 2021 B1G Preseason Honors List
|
Josh Rodriguez
|
RSFR-OF
|
.357 BA, 3 HR, .471 OBP
|
Big Ten Freshman of the Week 3/16
|
Jordan Sweeney
|
RSFR-1B
|
.281 BA, 3HR, 13 RBI
|
Went 3-5 with an RBI vs. Minnesota 3/7
Last time the two teams met, Ohio State won two of three on the road from March 29-30, 2019, dropping a 15-inning series finale. The Buckeyes will take a three-game streak of at least seven hits into Piscataway, New Jersey.
Sophomore outfielder Mitchell Okuley had a strong weekend at the plate in Minneapolis. The lefty slugged two home runs and as many multi-hit games over four appearances. Okuley’s seven RBIs are tied with fellow outfielder freshman Kade Kern and senior utility Sam Wilson.
Beals said Wilson has done well winning his at-bats against opposing pitchers, allowing him more time in the lineup as the designated hitter. Wilson collected four hits in as many starts at leadoff last weekend, including a two-run homer for his first of the season in the first matchup against Nebraska.
“He’s definitely gotten a lot better, a lot stronger,” Okuley said Friday. “You can tell he’s got a little swagger to him this year, and he’s playing well.”
ALSO: Kade Kern makes instant impact in Buckeyes debut
Senior infielder Colton Bauer has earned eight starts at second base this season, and picked up two hits over the weekend, but none more important than his go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning Sunday to retake the lead over Nebraska.
Bauer began the weekend hitting No. 2 in the lineup, but after both losses, the batting order saw some shakeup that included Kern and Okuley each slotting in the two spot. The changes worked out for Ohio State as it recorded 20 hits and 13 runs in the final two games of the weekend.
“We all know we can hit,” Bauer said Sunday. “We have a different approach, every single one of us and that’s why I think we’re so good at the plate right now because everyone’s sticking to their approach and it seems to be clicking right now.”
|Player
|Year-Handedness
|Statistics
|Column 4
|
Brian Fitzpatrick
|
RSFR-LHP
|
3.1 IP, 2 SV, .091 O/BA
|
Struck of 5-of-6 in 2 IP vs. Indiana 3/5
|
Harry Rutkowski
|
RSJR-LHP
|
11 IP, 14 K, .209 O/BA
|
2021 B1G Preseason Honors List
|
Ben Wereski
|
GRAD-LHP
|
10.2 IP, 3.37 ERA, 12 K, .179 O/BA
|
Transfer from Columbia; Honorable Mention All-Ivy League 2019
AND: 'Silent Assassin:' Mitchell Okuley carries loud bat in 2-HR game
The Scarlet Knights are a good-hitting ballclub right about now, too, and have done so with strong bats. They enter after winning the middle two of a four-game road series at Maryland, where Rutgers scored at least five runs in every game.
Rutgers’ 17 home runs are five more than any other Big Ten program, and it leads the conference in RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage. The Scarlet Knights have also yet to be caught stealing, going a perfect 11-for-11 so far (Minnesota has yet to attempt a stolen base).
The Rutgers offense collected hardware after last weekend. Redshirt-sophomore infielder Chris Brito was named one of nine Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week after going 9-18 with four homers and two doubles against Maryland. Redshirt-freshman outfielder Josh Rodriguez was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after knocking seven hits, scoring five runs and knocking in four more.
The Scarlet Knights have seen some mixed results on the mound. Aside from Columbia graduate transfer lefty Ben Wereski, all of Rutgers’ starting pitchers have an ERA above 5.73.
CATCH UP: Ohio State baseball notebook: March 15
The Buckeyes’ upcoming weekend series will mark the last before returning home and playing nine innings against Iowa at Bill Davis Stadium on March 26.
First pitch between Ohio State and Rutgers will come at 1 p.m. Saturday. Probable starting pitchers have yet to be announced.