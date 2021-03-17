'Silent Assassin:' Mitchell Okuley carries loud bat in 2 HR game
Nebraska junior left-handed starter Cade Povich whizzed his third strike past the bat of freshman center fielder Kade Kern for the second out of the second inning and Povich’s fourth-straight strikeout of the game Friday.
Up came sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley, who helped the Buckeyes take a 1-0 lead over the Huskers by driving the fourth pitch of his at-bat beyond the curtain over the right field wall for his second home run of the season, and he picked up his own bat after touching home plate.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news