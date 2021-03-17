Nebraska junior left-handed starter Cade Povich whizzed his third strike past the bat of freshman center fielder Kade Kern for the second out of the second inning and Povich’s fourth-straight strikeout of the game Friday.

Up came sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley, who helped the Buckeyes take a 1-0 lead over the Huskers by driving the fourth pitch of his at-bat beyond the curtain over the right field wall for his second home run of the season, and he picked up his own bat after touching home plate.