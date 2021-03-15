BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State baseball notebook: March 15

A strong finish to a weekend that began unfavorably kept the Buckeyes in prime position to continue down its all-Big Ten schedule in 2021.

Ohio State split both two-game mini-series against Iowa and Nebraska in Minneapolis over the weekend to move its record to 5-3 and will return home on a two-game winning streak. The scarlet and gray ballclub will have a week of practice before traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a true road three-game weekend series at Rutgers.

Head coach Greg Beals said his biggest takeaway of the weekend was seeing the potential of his team in addition to managing the game he loves.

“It’s just fun to be out competing again," Beals said Sunday. "We missed that. We lost time last year and during the fall we had some breaks and slowdowns. We have a lot of belief factor in this ball club. We think we got a chance to be pretty good. It’s been fun to watch them compete and go out and do what they know how to do."

There were 17 runs scored and 29 hits produced by the Ohio State offense. Junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo and sophomore outfielder Mitchell Okuley each led the way with five hits apiece to raise their batting averages up around .280.

The Buckeyes' collective batting average of .237 sits ninth-best in the 13-team conference (Wisconsin does not have a varsity program) while their 87 strikeouts are second-most.

On the mound, Buckeyes pitchers allowed as many earned runs - 20 - as they did during Opening Weekend against Illinois. Three starting pitchers threw at least five innings and all four starters combined to strike out 28 batters as redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway led with nine punchouts.

Here are several bits of news, notes and observations from the latest weekend of Buckeyes baseball.