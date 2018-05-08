ROSWELL, Ga. – A lot of Ohio State fans were surprised when Steele Chambers pulled the trigger for the Buckeyes just a few short weeks ago. Not because they didn't feel that the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder could not be successful at Ohio State but maybe because it just felt like it came out of the blue.

Chambers had the offer list to turn heads with more than two dozen offers and a final group of schools that included Stanford, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin along with the Buckeyes.

In the end, Ohio State was the last school left standing and Chambers is now set to join the Buckeyes when the class of 2019 signs.

"I had a long talk the day of with my parents, talking about what we thought of Ohio State and all the other schools that were involved in the decision and that day I just talked to coach (Tony) Alford for a pretty good while and something just clicked there," Chambers said.

Chambers is a player with a lot of options. Offense or Defense? Football or Baseball? Fortunately, he is talented enough to push the boundaries on several fronts.

The Ohio State signee could play running back or linebacker and there was a split decision among programs which side to play Chambers on, if given the chance. Ohio State sees Chamber at running back but Chambers is not going to allow himself to get locked down with the mindset of playing running back or nothing.

"A lot of schools had only offered me just for offense, I have a love for both offense and defense and Ohio State was definitely one of those schools that said that I had the opportunity to play both if I could," Chambers added.

Chambers is a talented baseball player and should hear his name called at some point in the MLB draft. But have no fear, his love of football should keep him from giving up the gridiron for the diamond as the Buckeyes will allow him some flexibility.

"I know at Ohio State I will at least be able to play both, so I won't be having to give one up say like if I went to the draft," Chambers said.

Chambers has known Ohio State offensive line target Harry Miller for many years and might be getting in Miller's ear a little bit about the Buckeyes with the talented center looking mainly at Ohio State and Stanford.

Chambers picked the Buckeyes over the Cardinal and hopes that Miller will arrive at the same decision.

But for now, Chambers is just focused on spring practice and getting ready for his senior season.