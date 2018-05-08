GRIFFIN, Ga. – The Buckeyes have not been shy recruiting the state of Georgia and that continues as they are in pursuit of Spalding high school athlete Zion Puckett. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a member of the Rivals250 and already holds more than 20 offers from schools from coast to coast.

Puckett holds the position label of being an athlete and a school will have to make a decision where they see him best fitting. He can play receiver on offense and corner on defense and does both well according to those who have watched his career closely. Is there a preference?

"Right now, I don't have a preference since I am a junior (Class of 2019)," Puckett said. "I have a couple of months before I actually have to decide before I sign."

Ohio State is among of group of favorites that include Stanford, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn but Puckett is listening to everyone who is interested in him. One thing that the Buckeyes have been able to point out is their track record with corners and the first round of the NFL Draft.

"It sticks out to me, I can tell they produce (very good) corners in the league and in life," Puckett said.

Another benefit for the Buckeyes is that Puckett has family on his mother's side who lives in the greater Columbus area.

Puckett flew up to Ohio for the recent spring game, a first of sorts for him being his first ever flight, as well as his mom's. He joked that it was fine taking flight for the first time but that his mother was a bit more apprehensive.

The visit was a success according to Puckett.

"I stayed Friday and Saturday, I left Saturday evening," Puckett said. "So, Friday was just basically checking out the campus, academically where I will be staying if I pick that school. Saturday was just getting along with the coaches and enjoying myself."

Puckett has some big aspirations for life after football, whenever that may be. Ohio State's 'Real Life Wednesdays' resonated well as he is looking to set himself up for his professional career when he cannot play any longer.

What else stood out about his visit to Ohio State?

"What sticks out to me is the fanbase and the alumni that sticks around and comes around and contributes to the program," Puckett said.

Look for Puckett to start setting up some official visits. The Buckeyes appear to be in good shape to land one of those. He said that he might take advantage of the new rules and try and schedule a few visits over the summer as well as some more traditional visits once the season starts.

Is there any sort of deadline as to when Puckett would like to commit?

"Maybe sometime middle of my senior year," Puckett said. "I will definitely enroll early."