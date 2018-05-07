BUFORD, Ga. – The Buckeyes have had a good start to their recruiting effort in the class of 2019 and things would get significantly better if they would be able to land Buford high school offensive lineman Harry Miller. The Rivals100 lineman holds more than two dozen offers and is more than just a football player with a well-rounded cache that includes a perfect GPA as well as a strong civic commitment.

Ohio State fans would love to land the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder and see what the Ohio State coaches would be able to do with the talented player. Miller recently visited Ohio State for the spring game and came away very impressed with what he saw.

"It was very good, it was great to spend time with the coaches. Coach Stud, coach Meyer, coach Day and (Mark) Pantoni, we just hung out with all of them for the whole weekend, saw the spring game and it was just a real good experience," Miller said. "A great time spending time with the coaches."

The Buckeyes already have a pair of linemen commits with Doug Nester and Ryan Jacoby but the need for quality linemen is always there and the Buckeyes have not been shy with their pitch to Miller.

"Really the big thing that they have brought up is just the opportunities to get there," Miller added. "We have already made great connections with lots of academic people, deans and coaches and just people to build good relationships with already. That is the big thing that they have been selling. Outside of football, the opportunities that Ohio State creates."

Ohio State projects Miller as a center. He has been made aware that Ohio State has been the home of the last two Rimington Award winners.

The major competition for Ohio State now is Stanford, a school that checks off a lot of boxes as well for Miller.

"We are building a relationship with Stanford, we went out the week before Ohio State," Miller said. "Went out there and just work on building a relationship with those coaches and talking with them. Love the school and love the location, we are just working on that as well."

Miller is still trying to sort through everything and has received a lot of good advice of how to proceed, even if some of it contradicts itself.

I have been told to not build it off of a relationship because coaches can leave. I have been told to build it off of relationships… I have always been told that you will know when you feel it, and that is really what it is," Miller added. "You kind of get a feeling and then you just have got to compare… remove yourself from it and look at it logically and if everything adds up, everything adds up."

As much as Miller loves the game of football the off the field part of his life is just as important. Miller is well on his way to be class valedictorian for his school and is very involved in both FCA and mission work outside of school.

"It really puts everything into perspective," Miller said. "You get caught up in football recruiting and school and social media and everything, then you go down to Nicaragua and you pull yourself out and see these people are living day-to-day on a few dollars and they are some of the happiest people I have ever seen. It really puts it into perspective. It is not about what I do, it is about who I meet and the relationships that I build."

Miller hopes to put recruiting behind him, sooner rather than later.

"I would prefer to get it out of the way before senior year," Miller said. "Just focus on (my) Buford high school senior year and focus with my teammates and get it out of the way."