Snap Judgments as Buckeyes emerge unscathed from tough scrap with Iowa

Ohio State was in a physical, tight battle with Iowa on Saturday in the first Big Ten home game of the season.

 • Austin Ward
Analyzing Ohio State recruiting priorities for pivotal October stretch

There are a number of key things for Ohio State to accomplish on the recruiting trail in October.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Ohio State: 5 most interesting Buckeyes in matchup with Iowa

Where are some of the most intriguing matchups when Ohio State hosts Iowa this week?

 • Bill Landis
Evaluating grades for Buckeyes ahead of physical Iowa clash

Ohio State doesn't publicly reveal its champion-level grades, but PFF scores can provide some context clues.

 • Austin Ward
Examining key visitors as Ohio State returns home for battle with Iowa

Examining key visitors as Ohio State returns home for battle with Iowa

Ohio State will host a number of key recruiting targets as the Buckeyes return home for big game against Iowa.

 • Jeremy Birmingham

Published Oct 12, 2024
Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes drop thriller at Oregon
Austin Ward  •  DottingTheEyes
Ohio State
