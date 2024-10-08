Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent

Ohio State doesn't publicly reveal its champion-level grades, but PFF scores can provide some context clues.
Ohio State will host a number of key recruiting targets as the Buckeyes return home for big game against Iowa.
What is Knowles trying to fine-tune as Ohio State's competition ramps up, starting this week vs. Iowa?
Ohio State opens a challenging October slate in the Big Ten with a visit from Iowa on Saturday.
Ohio State returns home to begin a busy, competitive stretch in the Big Ten with Iowa coming to the Horseshoe.
Ohio State doesn't publicly reveal its champion-level grades, but PFF scores can provide some context clues.
Ohio State will host a number of key recruiting targets as the Buckeyes return home for big game against Iowa.
What is Knowles trying to fine-tune as Ohio State's competition ramps up, starting this week vs. Iowa?