Buckeyes' recruiting personnel talks importance of Name, Image and Likeness

COLUMBUS, Ohio - On Monday, a bill that would provide collegiate student-athletes the right to monetize their name, image and likeness was introduced in the state of Ohio.

The very next day, The Ohio State University announced that they were partnering with an athlete marketing program called Opendorse to launch an NIL program called THE Platform.

Now so more than ever, the topic of name, image and likeness is prevalent, and will become a key recruiting tool utilized by programs across the country.

Given the school's location, the brand that the football team has, its social media presence and much more, the Buckeyes are certainly positioned to benefit greatly from this bill, if it passes.

Mark Pantoni, who is the football program's assistant athletic director for player personnel, talked about the advantages Ohio State has when it comes to NIL.

"So, Coach Day, along with Gene [Smith], have been awesome at just getting prepared," Pantoni said. "And just the next step is educating our staff and our players. At a place like Ohio State - we talked about it the other day - the brand of that Block O nationally, the brand of Ohio State football, the city of Columbus and then our fan base, which is on another level, we feel very excited about the opportunities for our players."

The timing of the introduction of this bill is crucial for the Buckeyes.

Over the next few weeks, they are set to host over 200 official and unofficial visitors on campus with the dead period set to end after May 31. Pantoni says that the topic of name, image and likeness will absolutely be talked about during the staff's conversations with prospects.

"We're going to definitely discuss it with all the recruits these next few weeks," Pantoni said. "We think it's a great selling point for them. We have to embrace it. We know what's coming down the tracks, and we're going to be well-prepared for it."

While members of the media won't be able to hear every conversation between the coaches and visitors, we do have an idea of how important NIL will be next month.

Erin Dunston, who was hired as the program's director of on-campus recruiting back in February, says name, image and likeness will make up a significant portion of their presentations and discussions with recruits.

"I would say honestly, with NIL - if we're going pie chart - I'm going to say the presentation is about 30 percent," Dunston said. "But the natural conversations that happen, I think it's going to take over a lot of the chunk of what is talked about because that's what these kids are really interested in."