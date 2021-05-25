Ohio State launches NIL education program for athlete brand cultivation
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A name, image and likeness rights bill for college athletes was just introduced in Ohio on Monday, but Ohio State is already taking action in preparing its student-athletes for the opportunities that may soon be coming their way.
RELATED: NIL bill introduced in Ohio, could go into effect July 1
The university announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Opendorse, an athlete marketing program that specializes in endorsement value, to launch an NIL educational program called THE Platform.
According to a university release, the program will allow student-athletes to receive assessments of their brand value, live consultations with experts, and access to a video series centered around brand building and financial literacy.
“The Opendorse program is going to provide a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to maximize their brand value and exposure,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said in the release.. “With Columbus being the No. 1 city in America for job growth and Ohio State being No. 1 in social media presence across all platforms, we are excited to work with Opendorse.”
The NIL bill, proposed by state Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), has an effective date of July 1, and will allow student-athletes in Ohio to enter endorsement deals under certain parameters.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who worked closely with Antani in conversations regarding the bill, said at a press conference Monday that the athletics department would use the month of June to educate Buckeye athletes on this rapidly changing landscape.
"Gene Smith and the Ohio State Athletics leadership have been committed to building the very best program for their student-athletes from day-one of the NIL discussion," Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said in the release. "THE Platform may not be the first program announced in college sports, but I fully expect it to set a standard of its own. I'm incredibly proud to introduce Opendorse to Ohio State Athletics and empower Buckeye student-athletes to develop the skills to succeed today and long beyond their time on campus."
According to the release, every Buckeye student-athlete will participate in five educational sessions in June.