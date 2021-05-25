Ohio State launches NIL education program for athlete brand cultivation

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A name, image and likeness rights bill for college athletes was just introduced in Ohio on Monday, but Ohio State is already taking action in preparing its student-athletes for the opportunities that may soon be coming their way.

RELATED: NIL bill introduced in Ohio, could go into effect July 1

The university announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Opendorse, an athlete marketing program that specializes in endorsement value, to launch an NIL educational program called THE Platform.

According to a university release, the program will allow student-athletes to receive assessments of their brand value, live consultations with experts, and access to a video series centered around brand building and financial literacy.

“The Opendorse program is going to provide a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to maximize their brand value and exposure,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said in the release.. “With Columbus being the No. 1 city in America for job growth and Ohio State being No. 1 in social media presence across all platforms, we are excited to work with Opendorse.”