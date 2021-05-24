NIL bill introduced in Ohio, could go into effect July 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A bill that would grant collegiate student-athletes the right to monetize their name, image and likeness was introduced in the state of Ohio on Monday.

Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) announced during a joint press conference with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith at the Covelli Center on Ohio State campus that the bill, which has an effective date of July 1, will allow student-athletes to profit off of certain endorsements if their respective universities are given 15 days’ notice.

“There’ll be a number of student-athletes who will change their families’ lives, and the pressures of trying to pay the bills of higher education,” Smith said. “I can’t stress that enough.”

Student-athletes would be able to hire agents to assist in these endorsements, but could not, however, receive deals related to marijuana, alcohol, tobacco or casinos, per the bill.

Antani said his “legislative agenda” was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, or else legislation in the state may have been introduced earlier. Antani said Ohio was one of just 11 states that had yet to take any legislative steps towards name, image and likeness rights.

Five of the 16 states that have passed name, image and likeness policies will see that legislation go into effect this July, Antani said.

“I strongly believe that students have an inherent right to their own name, image and likeness,” Antani, an Ohio State alum, said. “I saw students –– even who are on scholarships –– struggle to get by, including some of the biggest names. It’s important to remember that not every student-athlete is on a scholarship, and therefore has a restricted ability under the current rules and laws from benefiting from their own name, image and likeness.”