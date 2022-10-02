Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — For the ninth straight time, Ohio State put up at least 49 points on its way to a cruising -- and at times snoozing -- win over Rutgers.

The Buckeyes didn't sleepwalk per se, but it was a late afternoon matchup that felt clunky for Ohio State. Ryan Day's offense managed just 59 plays against Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights. That seemed to be the game plan for Rutgers coming into Ohio Stadium and it challenged the Buckeyes to play against type.

"The big challenge in college football, is you have to bring it every week and that’s the competitive standard we’ve been talking about," Day said post-game. "Every single week you have to bring it. As good as this feels and as much as we want to celebrate this, we can’t spend too much time patting ourselves on the back after this thing, which is hard because it’s one heck of a win for us.

"To play like we did tonight, it was a lot of work, I’m very proud of our team; I’m proud of our players, proud of the way the defense came in and some of the guys stepped up."

Who stepped up in the biggest ways for Ohio State? That's what the crew of Dotting the 'Eyes is breaking down on Sunday morning.



