Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford promoted to run-game coordinator

Tony Alford has coached some productive running backs since he arrived at Ohio State in 2015.

He’s coached six 1,000-yard runners in his six of the past seven seasons including Ezekiel Elliott (2015), Mike Weber (2016), J.K. Dobbins (2017-19) and TreVeyon Henderson (2021).

Heading into the 2022 season, Alford’s role in the offense will increase. Head coach Ryan Day named the running backs coach and assistant head coach for the offense as the Buckeyes’ run-game coordinator.

“Tony has continually mentored and produced tough, reliable and productive running backs for the Buckeyes,” Day said. “He has a terrific understanding of how to get his student-athletes to perform at a high rate of competitiveness, and I’m really pleased to promote him to run game coordinator.”

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was promoted to be Ohio State’s pass-game coordinator this offseason, while the hiring of Justin Frye as the Buckeyes’ offensive line coach also made him the associate head coach for the offense.

The promotions for Ohio State’s offense come after a record-breaking season for the unit.

The Buckeyes had the No. 1 total offense (561.5) and the No. 1 scoring offense (45.7) in the country, leading college football with 7.96 yards per play, one of three teams, along with Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky, to average more than seven yards per play.

While the Buckeyes recorded the No. 47 rushing offense in the country, scoring only 24 touchdowns, while averaging 180.6 rushing yards per game, Ohio State finished No. 3 in the country averaging 5.55 yards per carry, led by Henderson, who finished second in the country to Texas A&M sophomore running back Devon Achane averaging 6.82 yards per touch.

In his first season, Henderson rushed for 1,248 rushing yards — 13th best in the country — while setting a freshman single-season record with 19 touchdowns: 15 rushing and four receiving.

With a young running back room including Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor, Marcus Crowley and Dallan Hayden, Alford’s new title ensures that the run game will continue to develop, working with Frye and the offensive line to develop more of a balanced attack than what the Buckeyes had in 2021.