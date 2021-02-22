BuckeyeGrove - Washington named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington was recognized as the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday after a pair of standout performances against Penn State and Michigan.

In Ohio State's 92-82 win on the road at Penn State this past Thursday, Washington put up 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, hitting 4-of-5 3-point attempts as his 15-point second half explosion helped power the Buckeyes to their seventh straight win.

Washington converted three separate and-one plays in the second half against Penn State to bring the Buckeyes back from a second half deficit to end up with a double-digit margin of victory. It was Washington's sixth 20-point effort of the season at that point.

Against Michigan on Sunday, Washington scored a new career-high with his first ever 30-point performance, and just one of those points was scored at the free throw line.

Washington's outburst wasn't enough to pull out a Buckeye win in a close 92-87 final result, but his 12-for-18 day from the floor tied only the Penn State game for Washington's highest single-game field-goal percentage of the season.

Washington hit five 3s against Michigan, but his seven 2-point makes were three more than his previous season-high in that department.

Iowa center Luka Garza shares the award with Washington this week, and it's the first time a Buckeye has won an individual award this season.