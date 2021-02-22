BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's NCAA Tournament résumé, three weeks from Selection Sunday

With less than three weeks until its fate is decided by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, Ohio State is still sitting pretty.



As one would expect, losing to No. 3 Michigan by five points in one of the most well-played games of the college basketball season doesn't change much in terms of tournament expectations.

In fact, the Buckeyes' performance against a hot-shooting Wolverine team may have actually strengthened their outlook heading into March.

Still, rematches with Iowa and Illinois to end Big Ten play loom as Chris Holtmann and company cling to the final No. 1 seed in the field of 68.



Following the format of our friends at GoldandBlack.com, let's review Ohio State's tournament résumé as we inch towards one of the strangest postseasons in the history of March Madness.