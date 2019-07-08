Ohio State has landed another huge commitment as the Buckeyes' red hot July continues. On Monday afternoon, Rivals100 athlete Mookie Cooper officially gave his pledge to the Buckeyes, becoming commitment No. 20 in the 2020 recruiting class. The high four-star prospect chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Texas, Illinois, USC, Miami (Fla.) and many more.

Cooper's budding relationship with Brian Hartline was a huge driving force in his selection of the Buckeyes.

"He's an amazing coach and and an even better person," Cooper explained. "We don't even talk about football that much anymore, he'll send me some pictures of his family and we talk just about every day."

Cooper now joins a loaded wide receiver class that already features three Rivals100 products in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, and Gee Scott Jr. He is rated the No. 55 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.

The appeal of playing in such a loaded wide receiver group was also a big draw for Cooper who will fit in well in the slot with the rest of the group around him on the outside.

"That's probably going to be the best receiver corps in college football," Cooper said recently.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on this story shortly including the impact of Cooper's commitment to the Ohio State recruiting efforts.