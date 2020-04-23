On Thursday, the Scarlet and Gray doubled up their 2022 class, landing a commitment from current Cincinnati-area native, Tegra Tshabola , out of Lakota West in West Chester, Ohio. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder announced the news on social media.

My family and I have done a lot of thinking and we decided to end my recruiting process and I have decided to commit to The Ohio State University. @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL @CoachTomBolden @CoachDanBolden and the whole #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks . Oh yea and O-H. . . pic.twitter.com/qRam11PLXG

It's no surprise that Tshabola ultimately picked Columbus as his future home, as he told BuckeyeGrove back in late November that Ohio State was his number one school following his visit to campus for the Penn State game. It was a bit of a surprise in terms of the timing of this pledge, as it was expected that the talented lineman, who had offers from LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and USC, among others, would explore his options a bit longer.

But, as Tshabola mentioned in his Tweet, he decided to end the process, giving the Bucks their second commit for the class in as many days. Although its early, OSU currently ranks second in the Rivals Team Rankings, right behind LSU, who has four pledges at this time.

Tshabola is currently a 4-star with a 5.9 rating, and is in the early top 100 for 2022 per Rivals. Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove for more on this commitment.