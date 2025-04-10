Ohio State 2026 running back search, 2027 cornerback talks Buckeyes offer

Favour Akih will return to Ohio State for a fourth spring visit on Saturday. (Photo by Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

BIG WEEKEND AHEAD FOR RUNNING BACK RECRUITING EFFORTS

After a whirlwind few weeks on the recruiting trail, Ohio State has changed the look of its 2026 recruiting class by adding six commitments since March 10. The Buckeyes class, now ranked No. 5 in the country, has three offensive linemen, two receivers, two safeties, a linebacker, a tight end and a cornerback. It's a good class on its way to being elite with five-star prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Blaine Bradford leading the way. To get to elite, Ohio State will need to add a couple of elite players to that duo and they'll host a number of them this weekend, including at running back. That position will be highlighted by five-star Derrek Cooper and four-star Favour Akih, both of whom announced they'll return to Columbus on Wednesday. It'll be the fourth overall visit for Cooper and the fourth in three weeks for Akih, who has capitalized on living just 25 minutes or so away from campus. The goal for the Buckeyes in this class hasn't changed. Ohio State has been open to signing two in the Class of 2026 from the start but would, comfortably, take just one if the fit and opportunity to sign two fell through. There's no doubt that a "best-case" scenario would include a duo like Cooper and Akih but that will require a Herculean recruiting effort by Locklyn, who seems up to the task. The Buckeyes also hosted Georgia's Carsyn Baker earlier this week, Savion Hiter last week and another Georgian, Jae Lamar, the week before that. Baker wasted little time telling people in the recruiting industry that Ohio State was now atop his list of schools and explained why to Dotting the 'Eyes. "What stood out about this visit is the meeting me and coach Locklyn had," Baker said. "Just talking ball and the way he uses the backs. Plus the way he coached them at practice and the scheme they have. "I also had a great meeting with Coach Day. But, the relationship I’ve established with Coach Lock is just a great one and it will continue to grow." Baker doesn't seem intent on hurrying into a decision and that's probably in the best interest of everyone involved. He's going to take official visits and the Buckeyes are set to host him in mid-June. Whether or not a post-visit glow wears off before then or not, there's time and opportunity for Ohio State to reassess its running back options and sort out priorities with a lot more information than it had when spring ball started. Akih has continued to insist that no decision will be made this month but his fourth spring visit will likely put that to the test. Cooper, Hiter and Lamar all seem as if they're going to take their recruitments into the summer as well. Locklyn signed three running backs from the high school ranks and added a fourth from the transfer portal so he's been tasked with a balancing act before.

KADEN HENDERSON FEELING COMFORTABLE IN COLUMBUS

One of the country's top 2027 linebackers was back at Ohio State this past weekend. Kaden Henderson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound edge rusher and linebacker from Jesuit (Tampa) High School spent most of his time continuing to grow his relationship with James Laurinaitis, who has been recruiting him for about a year already. "Building my relationship with coaches," Henderson said. "That's really what stood out. I spent a lot of the day with [Laurinaitis] in meetings and asking questions. I didn’t get to talk to [Matt Patricia] that much but he was just saying how he’s excited to recruit me and to see my journey." Henderson, the No. 21-ranked player in the country for 2027, has offers from a who's who of the top schools in the country and although he's in no rush to make a decision, he is trying to figure out what's important on the visits he makes. "For me, it's just my overall fit in their program," he said. "And seeing how comfortable I can sense myself being in their program over time, and on visits." There are plenty of things that make someone comfortable on a visit and of course, topics that are meant to inspire confidence in the future. That was one of the lasting impressions from his trip last weekend. There's security in Columbus with Ryan Day locked into a long-term deal and Laurinaitis just getting started as a full-time coach at his beloved alma mater. "We talked about how everyone will be there when I get there," he said. "If I decided to commit [to the Buckeyes."] Ohio State hosted Henderson previously in November, for Nov. 9 home game against Purdue and talked then about his impressions of Laurinaitis. "I mean, he’s not only a great coach," he said then. "He’s a good mentor and just a good man ... it is great to know when you’re getting coached by him that he has done what you want to do, which is go to the NFL and succeed in it for a long time."

TIM WALTON OFFERS NORTH CAROLINA 2027 CORNERBACK

One of the under-the-radar recruits who visited this past weekend was AK Crumel, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Clayton (N.C.) High School. Ohio State offered the currently unranked defensive back on Wednesday, a few days after Tim Walton had the chance to review his film and give a proper evaluation. "My coaches had sent [Tim Walton] film," Crumel told Dotting the 'Eyes. "And I came for a visit last weekend. "I loved it. Just walking into the building and seeing all the trophies is mindblowing. The facilities are nice, and I was there for spring practice and I loved all the energy from the coaches and team. [Walton] is real hands-on and has great energy." A 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete, Crumel now lists 16 offers, a list that includes Florida State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Louisville, Georgia Tech and many others. He won't say that Ohio State is a leader in his recruitment or anything like that, but he plans to return for a camp in early June and says the Buckeyes are going to be a factor moving forward. "I've always been a fan of the program," he said. "After meeting the coaches and staff, [Ohio State is] one of my favorites. I'm definitely coming for one of their camp days."

BLAISE LAVISTA TALKS FIRST OHIO STATE VISIT