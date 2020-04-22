The flow of commitments for Ohio State has now carried over into the 2022 class as the Buckeyes have picked up the pledge of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton cornerback Jyaire Brown. The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect was offered just this past Friday but knew immediately that he wanted to take the offer from the Buckeyes.

"It's home, man," Brown told BuckeyeGrove.com about his decision. "I'm ready to get back home. I'm excited to play for coach Coombs. I was just talking with my dad, talking with my family, and this is where I want to be. Why wait?"

Brown chose Ohio State over LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and many, many others to give the Buckeyes their first commitment in the 2022 class. The four-star prospect announced his commitment to Ohio State just five days after being offered a scholarship by defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Brown hasn't made a recruiting visit to Ohio State yet, which was something that needed to be discussed, but he didn't want to wait on taking the opportunity that he has always wanted to have.

"That was obviously on my mind, not visiting yet," Brown explained. "At the end of the day, this is where I feel like I want to be. Since before they offered me, this is where I felt like I wanted to be. My family told me to go for it."



"I'm definitely getting up there as soon as I can," he continued. "That's a definite priority. They let me know that they want me up there ASAP. Whether that's June or July, hopefully sometime around then I'll be up there.

The shutdown corner has very quickly built a rapport with OSU defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Coombs being a Cincinnati guy and Brown being born there and having family there has created some common ground for that relationship to hit the ground running.

"He's a unique guy," he said. "He's funny and we've already had a chance to talk a lot. We've talked a lot about life after football and just things outside of football, like what are you going to do after football."

Coombs' reputation for recruiting and developing elite cornerback prospects didn't hurt either.

"I'm ready for the challenge (of playing cornerback at Ohio State)," he said. "At the end of the day it's a blessing to be part of that legacy and I'm looking forward to living up to it."

While a major hotbed for talent, Louisiana hasn't exactly been a pipeline state for the Buckeyes in the past. But Brown would like to change that and he knows where he is going to start.

"One of my best friends is (Rivals100 safety) Jacoby Mathews," he said. "I'm going to try to get him on board ASAP."