Ohio State lands 2027 star quarterback Brady Edmunds

Brady Edmunds grew up an Ohio State fan, it runs deep in his family, so that combined with the Buckeyes’ excellence on offense drove him to an early commitment.





The 2027 four-star quarterback from Huntington Beach, Calif., was back in Columbus for a multi-day visit that culminated on Monday and he didn’t leave campus without pledging to Ohio State.





“I have a lot of family connections,” Edmunds said.





“My grandfather grew up in Cuyahoga Falls which is pretty close to Ohio State so he grew up a huge Ohio State fan, my dad grew up an Ohio State fan so that’s all I knew growing up.





“Even before the recruiting and everything like that we were always die-hard Ohio State football fans. That played a huge, huge role in it and then they probably have one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country right now and that’s for a reason.”





There was no reason to wait.





The Huntington Beach standout who threw for 3,222 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his sophomore season has developed a great relationship with the coaching staff.

From coach Ryan Day to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and much of the staff that works with Kelly on a daily basis, Ohio State was the perfect fit for so many reasons.





“Coach Kelly, coach Day, the guys working under coach Kelly, they do a really, really good job so it’s a quarterback-friendly environment, you have the best receivers in the nation and you have two of the most dominant running backs in the nation,” Edmunds said.





“It’s a very quarterback-friendly place.”





Penn State was the main competition in Edmunds’ recruitment especially because he loved the coaching staff there. Texas was also very high but Ohio State was always going to be tough to beat for the 2027 standout.



