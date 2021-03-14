BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Illinois rubber match to decide Big Ten Tournament champion

INDIANAPOLIS –– Thus far, Ohio State’s three-game Big Ten Tournament run could be characterized as nothing short of a revenge tour, as the Buckeyes have claimed wins over teams that they were 0-4 against in the regular season.

That narrative shifts as the fifth-seeded Buckeyes meet No. 2 seed Illinois in Sunday’s Big Ten championship game, a team that Ohio State already holds a win over this season. But now at stake is a rubber match in Game 3 against the Fighting Illini, and a chance for the Buckeyes to right the wrong of their regular season-ending four-game skid with a conference tournament title.

Ohio State’s losing streak, which concluded with a 73-68 loss to Illinois on March 6, dropped the Buckeyes out of consideration for most in discussions about the truly upper crust of the conference, but Ohio State has pulled itself up rung by rung in the tournament, one nail-biter after another to land a spot in the final game.

Illinois’ path has been quite different, as the Fighting Illini entered Indianapolis as many pundits’ odds-on favorites to take home the trophy, given its string of 11 wins in 12 games to close out the regular season, including three-straight ranked wins and a 23-point demolition of Michigan.

That momentum, led by the stellar play of First Team All-Big Ten performers Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, rolled right into the conference tournament this past week, with the pair combining for 41 points in an uncompetitive matchup with Rutgers on Friday.

Brad Underwood’s group faced a much stiffer challenge in the semifinals, drawing two-time reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza and the Iowa Hawkeyes, but Saturday’s result was a double-digit Illinois win nonetheless.