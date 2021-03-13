BuckeyeGrove - Washington provides more than scoring burst against home state foe

Washington provides more than scoring burst against home state foe
To Duane Washington Jr., playing Michigan is about more than a rivalry game.
The Ohio State junior guard, born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, wasn’t offered by his home state Wolverines or Spartans coming out of high school, instead choosing Chris Holtmann and Columbus, Ohio.
This season, it feels like he has made it his personal mission to single-handedly take the Wolverine State down.
“I’m a Michigan kid. Everybody wanted to go to Michigan, Michigan State growing up-- where I’m from, at least,” Washington said. “It’s just that extra little chip in the back of my head. I’m on the ‘rivals,’ or I’m on the ‘dark side’ now for the guys back home, but in Columbus I went to the good side.”
After his 24-point outing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, Washington is up to a combined 54 points and 10 3-pointers this season against the Buckeyes’ rivals to the north, knocking in big shot after big shot to help Ohio State keep pace with the projected No. 1 seed in two tight affairs.
Even his head coach couldn’t help but admit it: Washington raises himself to a new level when it’s time to battle his childhood school.
“We know what this game means to our fans,” Holtmann said. “And Duane feels that. He knows what this game means to our fans. It’s not football, we understand that, but Duane Washington, he cares about that.
"He is as dialed-in in these games more than any he’s played in his entire career.”
He's from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and he saves some of his best for the rival Wolverines.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 13, 2021
Enjoy Duane Washington Jr.'s big baskets in today's #B1GTourney semifinal win over No. 1 Michigan 👇.@dwizthekid4 // @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/yFS3wDfEEj
Washington is averaging 18.4 points per game in five contests against Michigan on 19-for-38 shooting from distance and an immeasurable amount of energy provided.
In a year with no fans, strict protocols, social isolation, and all-around negativity, Washington has been a rock for this Ohio State team. The junior takes pride in his positive leadership and constant enthusiasm leading up to games.
This was the Buckeyes’ third outing in three days. Instead of allowing tired legs and lungs to get the best of his team, the 6-foot-3 guard reminded his teammates that they’ve been doing this their entire life, dating back to the multi-game days, concession stand food, and cramped hotel rooms of the AAU circuit.
It’s difficult to find the motivation to play every single day in front of limited fans in the physical grind that is the Big Ten without truly loving what you do.
Washington loves his team, and he loves basketball.
“Positive. A positive leader,” Washington said when asked about his leadership style. “That’s my go-to thing: positive energy, manifest greatness. That’s what I abide by. Keeping my guys positive and making sure they’re confident in themselves.”
Though a third-team All-Big Ten selection helps, Washington still hasn’t received the national attention of a number of his fellow conference standouts.
Luckily, this is March, the month where college basketball takes center stage and big-time plays are etched into postseason history. Washington is more than ready.
“Duane’s a prime time player,” E.J. Liddell said. “I just feel like Duane’s gonna be a huge factor for us down the road. I can’t thank him enough. I’m happy he’s on my team. I wouldn’t wanna play against him.”
After a slow start to Saturday’s game, Washington needed to find something to get him going. All he needed was one shot to drop through the rim to get the balling rolling.
Holtmann gave him that one shot on the first play of the second half, drawing up a look from the corner for his junior.
Nothing but net. New ballgame.
“I just had to come out in the second and lock in a little more,” Washington said. “I got some to go early, hit my first one. At that point I just knew-- I really want this. Our guys really want this.”
When Michigan is the opponent, you can count on a memorable performance from Duane Washington.