BuckeyeGrove - Washington provides more than scoring burst against home state foe

To Duane Washington Jr., playing Michigan is about more than a rivalry game.

The Ohio State junior guard, born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, wasn’t offered by his home state Wolverines or Spartans coming out of high school, instead choosing Chris Holtmann and Columbus, Ohio.

This season, it feels like he has made it his personal mission to single-handedly take the Wolverine State down.

“I’m a Michigan kid. Everybody wanted to go to Michigan, Michigan State growing up-- where I’m from, at least,” Washington said. “It’s just that extra little chip in the back of my head. I’m on the ‘rivals,’ or I’m on the ‘dark side’ now for the guys back home, but in Columbus I went to the good side.”

After his 24-point outing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, Washington is up to a combined 54 points and 10 3-pointers this season against the Buckeyes’ rivals to the north, knocking in big shot after big shot to help Ohio State keep pace with the projected No. 1 seed in two tight affairs.



Even his head coach couldn’t help but admit it: Washington raises himself to a new level when it’s time to battle his childhood school.

“We know what this game means to our fans,” Holtmann said. “And Duane feels that. He knows what this game means to our fans. It’s not football, we understand that, but Duane Washington, he cares about that.



"He is as dialed-in in these games more than any he’s played in his entire career.”