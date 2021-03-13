Late errors not enough to topple OSU upset bid over UM in semifinal
INDIANAPOLIS –– Rinse and repeat.
Ohio State found itself with yet another substantial lead late in Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Michigan –– albeit a lead that few expected it to have –– but much like in the Buckeyes’ two previous tournament games, that was all-but erased in the game’s waning moments.
The Wolverines had both the ball and all the momentum with a final shot to win the game despite trailing by double digits just a couple minutes prior, but a last-second misfire by Michigan guard Mike Smith resulted in a 68-67 Ohio State win, and rendered several late Buckeye mistakes much less catastrophic than they could have been.
“Close games, we gotta win them. I mean, I wish they weren’t as close all the time, sometimes it gives me a heart attack being in the game, but we don’t fold under pressure,” sophomore forward E.J. Liddell said. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”
