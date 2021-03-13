INDIANAPOLIS –– Rinse and repeat.

Ohio State found itself with yet another substantial lead late in Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Michigan –– albeit a lead that few expected it to have –– but much like in the Buckeyes’ two previous tournament games, that was all-but erased in the game’s waning moments.

The Wolverines had both the ball and all the momentum with a final shot to win the game despite trailing by double digits just a couple minutes prior, but a last-second misfire by Michigan guard Mike Smith resulted in a 68-67 Ohio State win, and rendered several late Buckeye mistakes much less catastrophic than they could have been.

“Close games, we gotta win them. I mean, I wish they weren’t as close all the time, sometimes it gives me a heart attack being in the game, but we don’t fold under pressure,” sophomore forward E.J. Liddell said. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”