BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson enters transfer portal

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 14:54:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson enters transfer portal

Johnson played 77 snaps at cornerback for the Buckeyes during the 2020 season.
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

A former five-star defensive back will leave the Ohio State football program, as BuckeyeGrove learned Wednesday that Tyreke Johnson entered the transfer portal.

Johnson, who was set to enter his fourth season in Columbus after coming out of the 2018 recruiting class as the No. 14 overall prospect in the country, logged just 77 snaps for the Buckeyes during the 2020 season.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was recruited by Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, and committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 5, 2017. Johnson was ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country coming out of high school.

Switching to outside corner in college, Johnson was stuck behind several eventual NFL draftees, including Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Shaun Wade, just to name a few in the past two seasons.

To start the 2020 season, Johnson appeared to be behind Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown at the cornerback position as well, both fellow members of the class of 2018.

With Wade going pro this offseason, Banks missing the spring with injury and Brown recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in 2020, Johnson seemed to receive first-team reps during spring camp.

Johnson is the second Buckeye to enter the transfer portal in the past few weeks, with third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams moving on to Alabama on May 3.

Johnson is credited with eight total tackles during his Ohio State career.

