BuckeyeGrove - Coombs talks ‘great spring’ from Watts, the ‘tallest CB I’ve ever coached’

 Coombs talks 'great spring' from Watts, the 'tallest CB I've ever coached'
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 09:01:44 -0500') }}

Coombs talks 'great spring' from Watts, the 'tallest CB I've ever coached'

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Ryan Watts is a physical specimen at cornerback.
Griffin Strom
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Kerry Coombs has coached quite a few cornerbacks in a career that spans nearly 40 years, so when the Ohio State defensive coordinator hands out a superlative among the entire bunch, it probably holds some weight.

Coombs used one such descriptor when discussing redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts a week after the Buckeyes’ spring game in mid-April, as the seventh-year Ohio State coach said his 6-foot-3 defensive back possesses a physical distinction that sets him apart from all previous pupils.

“He is tall, he's the tallest corner that I've ever coached,” Coombs said.

So tall is Watts that when competing against the Buckeyes’ projected first-team unit at wide receiver, the Little Elm, Texas, native has a couple inches on all of them.

Senior Chris Olave stands at 6-foot-1, and second and third-year wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson both stand an inch shorter than that.

Given the proven pedigree of Olave and Wilson, few would expect the largely inexperienced Watts to routinely get the better of either potential first-round NFL draftee one-on-one, yet the rangy Buckeye corner did come up with a big play early in the spring game in such a scenario, and it stood up as one of the defensive highlights of the exhibition by day’s end.

It may have been aided by an inaccurate pass, but Watts intercepted redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller at the goal line on the very first possession of the scrimmage, with the turnover coming on man-to-man coverage against Wilson on a throw to the end zone.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGNvdXBsZSBtb3JlIDFIIGltYWdlcyBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGhvdG9nb29mZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFBob3RvZ29vZmVyPC9hPiBpbmNsdWRpbmcgdGhpcyBpbnRlcmNl cHRpb24gYnkgUnlhbiBXYXR0cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZVJ5YW5XYXR0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUnlh bldhdHRzPC9hPiBvZiBKYWNrIE1pbGxlci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0J1Y2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnVja2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcHJpbmdHYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3ByaW5nR2FtZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBGS0g4cVRzcUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8w RktIOHFUc3FJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIE5vb24gKEBLZXZpbl9O b29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tldmluX05vb24v c3RhdHVzLzEzODM0OTg2NDc4ODc3Njk2MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The play from Watts was the only interception of the day for the Buckeye defense, and may have been a peek into the future for a second-year corner with standout size and potential for much more opportunity in 2021.

“He's able to transition his body in short space quickly. He's got long speed,” Coombs said. “Because of that length, I think getting his hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage will be of paramount importance to him. And then his ability to have range in zone –– sometimes when you have that big wingspan you can get your hands on balls, so those taller guys can also do that in zone coverage.”

With 2020 starter Sevyn Banks injured this spring and redshirt junior Cam Brown still working his way back from a torn Achilles, Watts saw plenty of first-team snaps on the outside heading into May, and Coombs said he received more than 500 reps overall during the spring.

After a freshman year marred by COVID-19 and a subsequent lack of full offseason preparations, Watts has had ample chance to make up for lost time this spring.

In fact, with Brown coming off a severe injury that cost him nearly the entire 2020 season, Watts may even work his way into a starting role by Week One, and if not, he’ll certainly be in rotation.

“I thought it was a very good and productive spring for Ryan,” Coombs said. “I'm excited for him in the fall.”

