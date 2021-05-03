 BuckeyeGrove - Jameson Williams commits to Alabama
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 10:10:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Jameson Williams commits to Alabama

Williams joins ranks with Nick Saban and company.
Williams joins ranks with Nick Saban and company. (USA Today Sports)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams won't be taking any step down after leaving the Buckeye program.

After entering the transfer portal last week, the former four-star recruit from the class of 2019 announced on social media Monday that he is headed to Alabama next season.

A top 100 overall prospect a few years ago, the St. Louis native was a starter for the Buckeyes last year at the X receiver position, but with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on hand, Williams caught just nine passes for 154 yards and two scores.

With Olave and Wilson both returning in 2021, and Wilson moving from the slot to the outside, it was evident in the spring that Williams could be taking a step back in the Ohio State depth chart entering his third season.

Alabama, which beat Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, saw both of its top receivers drafted early in the first round of the NFL Draft this past Thursday.

Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, was taken No. 10 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, and his stablemate Jaylen Waddle went even higher, as the Miami Dolphins took him with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

The Crimson Tide return second-leading receiver John Metchie in 2021, but there may not be quite as high a pile-up at the position as there was in Columbus for Williams.

