Ohio State bowl projections: Ohio State's off to Dallas

Here's a look at where Ohio State is projected to be come bowl season.

After a 54-7 road drubbing of Indiana, the Buckeyes remained steady at the No. 5 spot in both the latest editions of the AP and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach took it one step further.

He feels Ohio State will end its season in Indianapolis, facing Georgia for its third chance at a national title since 2010.

With each week, the general consensus seems to be moving in the direction of Ohio State as a College Football Playoff team, with a renewed confidence on defense to match its No. 1 offense in the country.

Much of those paths lead back to Dallas and the Cotton Bowl, a game the Buckeyes has played in twice: beating Texas A&M in 1987 and USC in 2017.

The path seems relatively set for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes must win every remaining game on its schedule — No. 20 Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan, leading to a spot in the Big Ten title game against likely No. 9 Iowa.

With only a one-score loss to Oregon in Week 2, this seems like it should be enough for the Buckeyes to get in on its own without help.

And many think it's likely, as Ohio State remains the top-ranked Big Ten above undefeated Michigan and undefeated Michigan State.

People will learn a lot about Ohio State next week in its "biggest challenge of the year," according to head coach Ryan Day.