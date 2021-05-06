BuckeyeGrove - Offseason ahead 'critical' for not-quite-healthy Seth Towns

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– He may have been coming off a two-year injury-induced basketball hiatus ahead of this past season, but when the Buckeyes landed Seth Towns out of the transfer portal last year, it was a big deal. The pre-injury heights that the 6-foot-8 forward and Columbus native reached at Harvard included Ivy League Player of the Year hardware, and if Towns could resemble anything close to his 2017-18 form at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann and company would be receiving a tangible and immediate boost.

As the 2020-21 season wore on though, it became increasingly evident that Towns’ injury issues were not completely behind him just yet, and that the full brunt of his potential contributions might not be able to be felt until the following year. After this offseason though, that year will be rapidly approaching. “I was really proud of him, he helped us win games,” Holtmann, the Buckeyes’ head coach, said last week. “I’m excited about what’s next for him. I think his offseason is as critical as anyone on our team, for sure.” Towns, who didn’t debut for the Buckeyes until Dec. 19, averaged a meager 3.8 points per game in 10.8 minutes last season. However, Holtmann is not wrong in his assessment that Towns was instrumental in more than one big Ohio State win. In particular, Towns’ offensive savvy and long-range sharpshooting were on full display in overtime against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament in March, when the Northland High School alum buried two outside shots in a crucial stretch that swung momentum in the Buckeyes’ favor for a survive-and-advance win. That was one of five contests in which Towns notched a double-digit scoring total, but it was obvious that a couple factors held him back from being even more effective on a consistent basis.

Top 5 Towns performances ('20-21) Date Opponent Points FG/FGA Dec. 26 Northwestern 11 4-5 Dec. 30 Nebraska 11 2-5 Jan. 16 Illinois 11 4-6 Jan. 23 Wisconsin 10 5-8 March 12 Purdue 12 3-7