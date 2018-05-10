FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Buckeyes have become fixtures around the hallways of St. Thomas Aquinas high school throughout the years and that is no different this recruiting cycle as Ohio State is more than just a little bit interested in defensive back Jordan Battle. And the feelings are mutual.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is just the latest in line out of STA and holds in the neighborhood of 20 offers from some of the nation's premiere programs, including Ohio State.

Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes have done pretty well when it comes to landing the players that they make a priority out of this school and it sure appears that Battle has been identified as a priority and the Buckeyes are turning up the heat.

"Monday, I spoke to Urban Meyer and we had a good conversation with all the coaches and the staff. It is another St. Thomas almost, great coaching and great staff and a great community around there," Battle said. "I know Nick Bosa and Damon Arnette playing right now up there."

There seems to be a little debate if Battle is better suited to play corner or safety. Ohio State has talked to Battle about corner but ultimately has told him that if he were to commit to Ohio State that they would see where he would best fit in, a honest conversation that appeals to Battle.

It looked like Battle was going to visit Ohio State over the spring but that got pushed back, and now we know when that official visit is set to take place.

"I am scheduled to go up there June 21st in the summer to watch summer workouts and speak with the coaches," Battle said.

During that time, Alabama has started to pick up interest in Battle and the talented defensive back had a chance to see their spring game last month.

"I spoke with Nick Saban after (their) spring game," Battle said. "He will keep watching me and keep recruiting me and see what happens."

What ultimately will be the deciding factor for the school that lands Battle?

"First it is academics and second it is the depth chart," Battle said.