Southern Swing wrapped up in the state of Georgia on Tuesday before moving on to Ocala, Florida in the evening. Watching five-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel's practice on Tuesday, one thing was clear, the ranking is well deserved. Manuel is an enormous talent with still plenty of untapped potential. Ohio State threw its hat into the ring in April and could get a visit this summer, but things could be too early to handicap here.

But before we made it to Florida, we stopped to check on one of the top athletes in the state of Georgia, and one that holds Ohio State in very high standing. Could the Buckeyes be in the driver's seat to land another one of the Peach State's most versatile prospects?

All of that in today's Skull Session.

