OCALA, Fla. – Class of 2020 wide receiver Leonard Manuel looks the part of a big-time receiver and the junior-to-be still has two years of high school football to get even better before setting foot on any campus to start his collegiate career.

Checking in at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Manuel is already rated as a five-star by Rivals.com and holds more than a dozen offers. At one point, he was committed to Miami but that did not stick, and Manuel is back on the market after some advice from his parents.

"Me talking to my parents and they thought that I should decommit and weigh out all my options because I had taken a recent (visit) to Georgia and took a couple during the summer and I just looked at other schools," Manuel said.

That does not mean that the Canes are out, but they are going to have to work hard to get him back in the fold as schools are trying to pry him out of the state of Florida with several out-of-state schools looking at him besides Ohio State. Manuel listed Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and Nebraska as a few of the schools that have come on as of late.

A recent offer from Ohio State meant a lot.