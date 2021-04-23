BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State snaps losing skid, scores in six-straight, beats Penn State 11-6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the baseball flew around a yard in which the air was brisk and thin, two teams on lengthy losing streaks were deadlocked after five innings.

It was the team that fought for all nine innings that prevailed.

Ohio State (14-12) scored in each of the first six innings to hold off Penn State (8-17) by a score of 11-6 Friday evening. Junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn was on line for the victory after throwing seven innings, piling as many strikeouts while on the hook for all six Nittany Lion runs.

“We had a really great practice as a team leading up to Penn State. I just wanted to get that one each inning for my team," Burhenn said. "We kept responding and responding and I saw it, and I think they saw that I was trying to fight for them and do the best that I could. I fed off the rest of the hitters tonight on the team."

Each Buckeye in the batting order reached base at least twice, and four had multi-hit ballgames. Senior designated-hitter Sam Wilson went 2-3 with a home run and drew two more walks alongside scoring a pair of runs himself.

Burhenn combined with senior left-hander Griffan Smith and junior right-hander TJ Brock to hold onto the victory. Smith tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Brock recorded all three outs via punch out after the Nittany Lions loaded the bases using two walks and a one-out single.

"I liked the character of our ballclub," head coach Greg Beals said. "The character of struggling over the last five and kind of being on a rollercoaster ride. We had a great week of preparation this week. We come out and get a couple big home runs to get a lead, then we give up that grand slam and we find ourselves down 4-2. Instead of going in the ‘Oh no’ mode, we got right back in the saddle offensively and clawed our way back into the ballgame."