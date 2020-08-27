BuckeyeGrove - Nebraska players file lawsuit against Big Ten, Randy Wade responds

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season has received backlash in the form of petitions and protests in recent weeks, but now, it will also be met with legal action from players.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten in pursuit of reinstating the fall season.

Mike Flood, the lead attorney for the Nebraska players, said in a statement in the lawsuit that the student-athletes have “no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference,” following “inconsistent positions” from presidents and chancellors of member universities.

“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” the statement reads in part. “These student athletes followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September.”

The lawsuit seeks to find out the details of the vote among conference administrators to postpone the season, and if the Big Ten “followed its own rules” during the decision-making process.

Previously, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields released a petition to the Big Ten seeking to reinstate the fall season, and parents of players in the conference have banded together in protest of the decision.

RELATED: Fields launches petition to play fall football in Big Ten

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, has helped spearhead the movement among Big Ten parents. As far as Ohio State parents are concerned, though, Wade said they will not look to file any legal action.

“OSU parents will not file a lawsuit because any lawsuit will directly affect OSU,” Wade told BuckeyeGrove. “It’s been talked about and discussed by numerous parents. I hope the law suit hopefully gets us to our goals.”

RELATED: Wade says no response from Warren like being told 'shut up and dribble'

Wade helped organize a gathering of conference parents outside the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, this past Friday, and plans to be part of another protest outside of Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in an open letter last week that the conference would not revisit the decision to postpone the fall sports season.

The Nebraska players represented in the lawsuit include Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.

Read a full copy of the 13-page lawsuit here.