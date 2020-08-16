BuckeyeGrove - Fields launches petition to play fall football in Big Ten

Fields posted the petition to Twitter at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, and an hour later, it already had 20,000 signatures.

The star quarterback launched a petition Sunday to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and member university presidents and athletic directors to reinstate the 2020 college football season, and it has quickly picked up traction.

If you thought Justin Fields was going to pack up his locker at Ohio State and prepare for his undeniable NFL future following the postponement of the Big Ten season, think again.

"This cause is close to my heart," Fields wrote on Twitter, but he was not the only one to spread the word.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline posted a link to the petition with the same message as Fields. Following news of the Big Ten season postponement, Hartline was vocal on Twitter that he would support a move to a different conference in order for the Buckeyes to play in the fall.

Aside from reinstating the season, the petition also requests that players be given the choice to opt in or out, and that any players that opt out not be penalized in any way.

A sub-heading on the petition reads "Why is this important?" And the response expresses that players feel safe with the existing medical procedures put in place to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19," it reads. "We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!"

As of now, the SEC, Big 12 and ACC conferences all still plan to proceed with a fall college football season, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed until at least January.