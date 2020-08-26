BuckeyeGrove - Wade says no response from Warren like being told 'shut up and dribble'

Many Big Ten parents weren’t pleased by the conference’s decision to postpone the fall sports season, but the frustration has only been compounded by the lack of answers they feel they have gotten from administrators since.

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, voiced those concerns on SportsCenter Wednesday, calling for more communication and information from the conference.

“The presidents, the chancellors, the Big Ten, Kevin Warren, them not answering our letter that we sent before, it’s kind of to me like, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ It’s more like, ‘You signed your letter of consent, we don’t need you,’” Wade said.

A Big Ten parent group released an open letter to the Big Ten commissioner earlier on Wednesday, expressing disappointment in Warren’s communication and leadership.

Warren wrote an open letter to the Big Ten community last week, ahead of a parents’ protest outside the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, that Wade helped lead on Friday. In his letter, Warren said that the decision to play in the fall would not be revisited.

Parents, however, do not agree.

“The parents still want to play in the fall,” Wade said on SportsCenter. “It’s no reason they can’t play in October or November of this year. There’s no reason they can’t. But to start anything, you just need communication.”

Wade said the first thing parents want from the Big Ten is the information that led to the decision to postpone. Wade said that the decision seemed to happen in a short period of time, but that the parents might agree with it if all the information was divulged.

“We’ve got presidents saying they did vote, we’ve got presidents saying they didn’t vote, and it’s just making parents frustrated because we have kids that cannot speak for themselves,” Wade said.

Outside of parents and players, Wade said that many coaches and athletic directors in the conference have been forced to hold their tongues because they work alongside other Big Ten officials.

Another source of dissension between the league commissioner and the parents of players is that Warren’s son, Powers Warren, is still on schedule to play a fall football season in the SEC come the end of September.

“The fact that people say, ‘Do as I say and not as I do,’ with his son playing at Mississippi State, it’s just a frustrating and distraught situation,” Wade said.

Plans for a winter or spring season model for the are reportedly underway in the Big Ten, but Wade said the lack of information from the conference makes it hard to believe that the same decision won’t be made down the line.

The fall season appears to be increasingly unattainable for players and parents in the Big Ten, but if there is no spring one either, student-athletes will feel the brunt of the damage, Wade said.

“There’s decisions that got to be made, and if the spring is not played, it would just hurt so many kids tremendously,” Wade said. “Tremendously.”