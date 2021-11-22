Meechie Johnson Jr. drains last-second 3, Ohio State beats Seton Hall

The lights at Suncoast Credit Union Arena suddenly went out.

Seton Hall guard Myles Cale had just stolen the ball on an errant pass from Ohio State point guard Jimmy Sotos, recording the layup to take an early five-point lead. When the Buckeyes quickly transitioned back, trying to catch Seton Hall napping, the lights turned off.

Maybe it represented the previous two minutes for the Ohio State offense: a span where the Buckeyes only hit one of its five attempts.

But when the lights turned on, so did E.J. Liddell’s tenacity.

The Ohio State forward burst down the field, hitting a jumper, went to the other end of the floor, recording back-to-back blocks against 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, and transitioned back, hitting a 3.

The Buckeyes were back, using a 19-4 run over the course of over five minutes to take a 38-28 lead as the first half neared its conclusion.

But it didn't come that easy.

With 10 seconds to go, Seton Hall tied the game at 76 after a layup by Jamir Harris.

But Meechie Johnson Jr. still had the energy that the lights provided to Liddell, taking the ball and launching a 3, giving Ohio State the 79-76 win against No. 21 Seton Hall Monday night in the semifinal of the Fort Myers tournament.



