With Ohio State-Nebraska coming soon to a field near you as the Buckeyes' Big Ten season opener, it's only fitting that we've arrived on last year's matchup as we continue our "Last season rewatch" series.

We've been breaking down moments from the 2019 season for the past few weekends, having left off with Ohio State's dominating performances against Indiana and Miami (OH) in weeks three and four of last year.

At the time, heading into the Husker heartland for Game Five was thought to represent a step up in competition for the Buckeyes.

That did not prove to be the case for very long.

Ohio State went on to thoroughly dismantle Scott Frost and Nebraska by a score of 48-7, a full team performance that wiped the matchup's tight 36-31 2018 finish right out of many people's memories.

Without further ado, here are five plays we thought deserved to be highlighted upon rewatching the game.