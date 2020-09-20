As our last season rewatch series continues, we look back at Ohio State's 76-5 demolition job against Miami (OH) in the fourth week of the 2019 season.

Suspenseful it was not, if you were looking for a hotly contested, back-and-forth thriller.

However, if you're looking for a showcase exhibition for Buckeyes on all tiers of the depth chart, you'd be sure to find it in this affair.

With such an astronomical number in the scoring column, it begs the question, when is the last time Ohio State has put up this many points? Actually, it was just the year prior, when Dwayne Haskins and company hung 77 on Bowling Green State in the 2018 season opener.

Still though, this impressive display by Justin Fields and the 2019 Buckeyes deserves a rewind to take a closer look at some plays you might have forgotten.