We've got good news and more good news.

The good news is, the wait is finally (almost) over, and soon there will be new Ohio State games for all of us to sink our teeth into, following the Big Ten's Wednesday announcement that the fall season has been reinstated.

As for the other good news, we won't stop short on breaking down each game from Ohio State's 2019 campaign as part of our ongoing "Last season rewatch" series, which began prior to the Big Ten revote.

On the latest edition, we revisit the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener against Indiana; the first road test and conference foe that Ohio State faced during its undefeated regular season run a year ago.

The final outcome was not much of a shock, a 51-10 blowout at the Hoosiers' expense, but there are plenty of memorable plays that are deserving of another look, even if you won't be running to watch this one in its entirety any time soon.