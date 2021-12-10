Kyle Young, Meechie Johnson Jr. learn to play vital role off bench

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meechie Johnson Jr. has been a starter his entire life.

In his freshman season at Ohio State, coming off a short stint with the Buckeyes after enrolling early in 2021, Johnson’s still playing starting-level minutes, averaging more than 20 minutes per game. But he’s still not on the court during tip off, instead hitting the griddy with his teammates to the beat of “Joker and the Thief” by Wolfmother.

It’s different than Johnson is used to, but it’s something he said he can’t be worried about.

“You can’t worry and be caught up in your own feelings and if I am a starter or a bench player, what’s going to happen in the game, how it’s going to go for me,” Johnson said. “Me being an aggressive player, sometimes I make a lot of stuff happen for myself or for my teammates. I just go in there with the mindset of ‘You have to come in there, you have to be aggressive, you have to make some plays, you have to be a playmaker,’ and go from there.”

Kyle Young’s in the same boat.

The redshirt senior forward, who had started 51 of his 52 games in the past two years, has been the first person off the bench in his final year at Ohio State.

But it’s not something he can worry about either. Young knows he will get his fair share of playing time.

“When my number’s called, Coach knows I’m going to go out there and give him my 110% every time,” Young said.

For head coach Chris Holtmann, this is nothing new.

He’s had more than five players average more than 20 minutes per game before. It was the role guard Keyshawn Woods and Young played at times in 2018-19. It was the role Duane Washington Jr. and D.J. Carton played at times in 2019-20.

Sometimes, it takes a little adjustment on the part of the player.

Checking into the game, Johnson said he looks at what Ohio State may need at that given moment: an aggressive scorer, a facilitator, a staunch defender getting in the face of a red-hot scoring or point guard.