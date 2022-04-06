Kyle McCord embraces the process, sees bigger picture in Ohio State offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord really isn’t in any rush.

Last season, the sophomore quarterback said each member of the room – C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Quinn Ewers — came in with the same mindset of just working their hardest, competing every day. Once Stroud won the starting job, that mindset continued for those behind him, with McCord saying his, Miller and Ewers’ mindset never changed, never fixating on the offseason that lay ahead for their full room.

But McCord couldn’t explain that in 280 characters on Twitter or as a caption to a picture on Instagram.

Instead, he barely went on social media, not seeing the things he was tagged in. Instead, he blocked everything out and focused on what he felt was important, things those not in the program may have not understood.

“Especially now with the transfer portal, I feel like if something isn’t going the way I expected it to, fans or even a player might think I can just put my name in the portal and change the situation like that," McCord said. "I think you just have to see the bigger picture of it. What more could I want, being at a school like this, getting coached by the best coaches in the world? I didn’t even really think about it at all, to be honest. You just have to see the bigger picture.”

McCord got his chance. He got his first taste of college football, starting against Akron along with spurts of action against Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana and Michigan State.

But he wasn’t comfortable.

That didn’t come until he could breathe a bit during Rose Bowl practice with both Ewers and Miller in the transfer portal and no other player to compete with behind Stroud.

“Getting all those reps were huge,” McCord said. “I think that’s really where I started to take steps forward and used that as momentum heading into the offseason.”