Kosta Koufos joins Carmen's Crew ahead of TBT
Carmen's Crew may have lost one former Buckeye big man from its roster on Thursday, but it didn't take long for the Ohio State alumni team to add another.
After head coach Jared Sullinger announced that Kaleb Wesson will be playing in the NBA Summer League instead of The Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon, he posted a video on Twitter just hours later that featured former Ohio State and NBA center Kosta Koufos.
"I'm gonna be playing in the TBT tournament with Carmen's Crew," Koufos said.
In one season with the Buckeyes in 2007-08, Koufos averaged 14.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors and winning the NIT MVP as Ohio State won the postseason tournament.
The 7-footer was selected No. 23 overall in the subsequent NBA Draft, and went on to play 11 years in the NBA with Utah, Minnesota, Denver, Memphis and Sacramento, having last played in 2018-19 season. Koufos averaged 5.7 points and five rebounds in 686 career NBA games.
Koufos joins a Carmen's Crew roster that features fellow former Buckeyes Aaron Craft, William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty, Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods, Lenzelle Smith Jr. and Evan Ravenel, with Jeff Gibbs and Julian Mavunga being the only non-Buckeyes.
No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew plays its tournament-opening contest against Mid American Unity at 9 p.m. on July 23 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Covelli Center on Ohio State campus.
