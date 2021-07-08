Kosta Koufos joins Carmen's Crew ahead of TBT

Carmen's Crew may have lost one former Buckeye big man from its roster on Thursday, but it didn't take long for the Ohio State alumni team to add another.

After head coach Jared Sullinger announced that Kaleb Wesson will be playing in the NBA Summer League instead of The Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon, he posted a video on Twitter just hours later that featured former Ohio State and NBA center Kosta Koufos.

"I'm gonna be playing in the TBT tournament with Carmen's Crew," Koufos said.