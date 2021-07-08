Kaleb Wesson out of TBT, will play in NBA Summer League instead

"It may sound disappointing to some but pure enjoyment for us," Sullinger said in a post on Twitter, while adding that Carmen's Crew "supports dream-chasing opportunities."

In fact, former Buckeye forward Kaleb Wesson will not participate in TBT at all, as Carmen's Crew head coach Jared Sullinger announced Thursday that Wesson will instead play in the NBA Summer League

One of Carmen's Crew's most exciting new roster additions ahead of this summer's edition of The Basketball Tournament will not play for the Ohio State alumni team after all.

Wesson had previously announced via Sullinger's Twitter on May 11 that he would be joining the 2019 TBT champion Carmen's Crew roster for the first time.

The 6-foot-10 big man, who led the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding as both a sophomore and junior in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League this past year. In 11 games, Wesson averaged 11.7 points per game and 9.9 rebounds, with the latter figure good for 11th best in the G League.

There had been talk that Carmen's Crew might add Wesson and brother Andre Wesson for the 2020 tournament, but neither player wound up on the roster following COVID-19 circumstances, and the Ohio State alumni team was bounced from TBT in its opening matchup.

Without Wesson on the Carmen's Crew roster this summer, the team will still have TBT and Buckeye basketball veterans Aaron Craft, William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty, Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods, Lenzelle Smith Jr. and Evan Ravenel. Former Otterbein and Miami (Ohio) products Jeff Gibbs and Julian Mavunga join the team as well, with former Buckeyes Dallas Lauderdale and Evan Turner rounding out the coaching staff alongside Sullinger.

The regional round in Columbus, Ohio, begins July 23, and the first matchup for Carmen's Crew –– a No. 1 seed for the second-straight season –– is Mid American Unity, which it will take on at 9 p.m.

