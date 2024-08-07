COLUMBUS — New Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn runs a no-nonsense room. If you don’t believe that, spend a few minutes talking to him. Locklyn updated the status of his position group on Wednesday following the Buckeyes’ sixth practice of the spring, which was, by all accounts, the most physical practice they’ve had so far. Locklyn was asked about his confidence in his room heading into 2024 and didn’t mince words. “I’m confident in them because I’m confident in myself,” he said. You get the sense that Locklyn is setting a different tone for the OSU running backs this year — a fascinating position group that features two established players among the best at their craft in the country in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, along with two true freshmen: James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon. We learned about where that group stands on Wednesday. Dotting the ‘Eyes has some key takeaways from Locklyn and the running backs.

Locklyn's culture taking shape

A new coach meant a new way of going about business for the running backs. To a man, the players said they like Locklyn’s in-your-face style because it fosters an air of competitiveness that will serve the group well throughout the season. “I expect them to play with mindset, to take everything seriously,” Locklyn said. “I hold them accountable and they hold me accountable.” One of the dynamics at play is how the touches will be distributed. Henderson and Judkins obviously figure to get most of the work, but head coach Ryan Day said he’s expecting Peoples and Williams-Dixon to be ready this fall. As such, everyone will be expecting to get the ball some. If not met head-on, that could lead to some hurt feelings. Locklyn doesn’t think that will be an issue. “From the fist day I got here, I told them we’re gonna be one,” he said. “It doesn’t cost you anything to celebrate another man’s success. So many people get caught up in accolades. I tell the kids not to. I’m gonna hold them accountable. We’re gonna learn how to play as one. If Trey has success, that means we all had success. When your number is called, go.”

Freshmen duo flashing their potential

Neither Peoples nor Williams-Dixon seem daunted by being so close to meaningful playing time as first-year players. In an ideal world, Ohio State won’t have to call on either to take on an outsized share of meaningful reps, meaning both Henderson and Judkins stay healthy all year to carry most of that load. The freshmen will play either way, however, and if they need to step up into a larger role, they feel ready. “I feel very confident right now because I can take the meeting to the field any day of the week,” Williams-Dixon said. “I feel very confident because of the intensity of practice,” People said. They each bring a different flavor. Peoples is a physical back who said he likes to run with and edge and help set a physical tone. Williams-Dixon has some receiver in his background, which adds another layer to his versatile game. Both have done well in pass protection thus far, according to Locklyn, and that’s always a key area of growth for young players. It helps both that they have some talented and accomplished players to look up to at the top of the depth chart. “You sit back and watch how they go about their business, and if I can add things from them to my game,” People said. “I feel fortunate that Trey came back and Q came here to teach me the ropes. I learn a lot from those guys.”

Judkins/Henderson should thrive with Chip Kelly