COLUMBUS, Ohio – With flashy playmakers all over the field, the game of football will still rest on the shoulders of the linemen in the trenches.

In a game of equated talent, the outcome will likely be driven by the battle between the offensive and defensive lines. While Justin Fields will be the quarterback for the Buckeyes, Josh Myers will be in charge of leading the offensive line against the Clemson front.

Ryan Day called the interior offensive linemen the spearhead of Ohio State’s defense, and the tip of this spear is Myers. Against an opponent like Clemson, Myers will need to be extra sharp in order to inflict damage on the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation.

"Yeah, it puts a lot of pressure on me,” Myers said on reading Clemson’s looks. “From the film I've seen they've run a ton of different looks, a ton of different blitzes, and I'm going to have to be prepared for all of it.”